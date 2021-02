Before you fire up the fireplace to take off the chill, take a few minutes to make sure it's safe and ready.

INDIANAPOLIS — Temperatures will not get above freezing this week in central Indiana, so if there is ever a week to fire up your wood burning fireplace, this is it.

But before you do, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden says it's important to perform some simple checks to make sure your fireplace and flue are working as they should.