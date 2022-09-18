x
Home & Garden with Pat Sullivan

Pat Sullivan: How to take care of patio furniture at the end of summer

Here's how to increase the longevity of your patio furniture so you don't have to buy new ones next year.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday, Sept. 22 is the first official day of fall, but we still have mid-80s in the forecast in the days ahead in central Indiana. With summer coming to a close, the time of enjoying the outdoors on the patio furniture will eventually end as the colder weather ensues.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shares tips and products to increase the longevity of your patio furniture so you don't have to buy new ones next year.

Watch Sullivan's full Sunrise segment in the video player.

