Pat Sullivan: Home security tips

INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling safe inside your home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Pat Sullivan, from Sullivan Hardware & Garden, shares how the right lighting and door locks can keep your home safe.
Click on the media player to see the full segment.
INDIANAPOLIS — Feeling safe inside your home doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Pat Sullivan, from Sullivan Hardware & Garden, shares how the right lighting and door locks can keep your home safe.
Click on the media player to see the full segment.
Paid Advertisement