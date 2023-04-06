Pat Sullivan shares watering tips for your lawn and plants

Knowing when – and how much – to water your plants can be confusing, with plenty of conflicting advice out there.

On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared watering tips for annuals, plantings in landscapes, and your lawn.

It's important to make sure mature lawns gets 1-2 inches of water per week, Sullivan said, and watering daily should be reserved for when you're trying to get grass seed to germinate.

When it comes to annuals, like many hanging flower baskets, it's generally best to water daily, though paying attention to the soil mass is key to avoid overwatering. A soil moisture meter can help with that.

For new plantings in landscapes, ensuring 1-2 inches of water per week is also generally the best practice.

Finally, with tomato plants, you'll want to check the plant in the morning to see if it's drooping when deciding whether or not to water.