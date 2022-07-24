Pat Sullivan: Hydrangeas and how to take care of them

Pat Sullivan talked about hydrangeas and how to take care of them on 13Sunrise.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hydrangeas are a beautiful plant to spruce up your yard, but for those without a green thumb, they can be hard to keep alive.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden offered some advice on 13Sunrise for how to take care of hydrangeas.

To start, he details two different types of hydrangeas: paniculatas (most popular, white) and macrophyllas (colorful ones).

"Paniculatas love the sun, are easy to grow. It's really the one if you don't want to mess with them, this would be the one," he said.

Sullivan noted there are other types of hydrangeas, but said his focus was on the macrophyllas because they're the ones giving gardeners headaches.

"The ones everyone loves are these macrophyllas and people have trouble getting them situated," Sullivan explained.