Pat walks you through the process for staying safe while hanging your outdoor lights.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hanging Christmas lights right after Halloween seems like strange timing to many.

But Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden recommends you get those lights up now while the weather is still warm - just don't turn them on.

On 13Sunrise, Pat walked through the steps of testing your electrical circuit to make sure it can handle the lights during winter weather.

And he shared what types of lights to use to achieve the look you want on your house.