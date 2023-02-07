x
Home & Garden with Pat Sullivan

Pat Sullivan shares Fourth of July grilling tips

This holiday weekend is one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday weekend is one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, and Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared several tips for a pleasant, safe experience on 13Sunrise.

Among the tips Sullivan shared:

  • Make sure to clean out your grill's grease trap, including flat top grills, to limit the risk of dangerous fires.
  • Weigh your propane tank to determine approximately how much you have left. Empty tanks weigh 18 pounds, while full tanks weigh 38 pounds.
  • Several alternatives exist to traditional wire grill scrappers that can be good options.

Watch Sullivan's full 13Sunrise segment in the video player.

