Pat Sullivan shares Fourth of July grilling tips

INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday weekend is one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, and Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden shared several tips for a pleasant, safe experience on 13Sunrise.
Among the tips Sullivan shared:
- Make sure to clean out your grill's grease trap, including flat top grills, to limit the risk of dangerous fires.
- Weigh your propane tank to determine approximately how much you have left. Empty tanks weigh 18 pounds, while full tanks weigh 38 pounds.
- Several alternatives exist to traditional wire grill scrappers that can be good options.
