Pat Sullivan: Fall lawn and landscape maintenance

INDIANAPOLIS — The window is closing for fall lawn seeding, but that doesn't mean you are done with yard care until next spring.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden ran through a fall lawn and landscape to-do list on 13Sunrise, and fertilizing your lawn is at the top.

"Fall is the best time to fertilize your lawn," Sullivan said. "September is number one, so if you haven't put lawn fertilizer down, now is the time. Then November."

The best time to plant grass seed usually ends around the third week of September in Indiana, but you may still have time to get a short-germinating seed like rye or tall fescue to establish roots that will survive the winter, although Sullivan says it's "a gamble" at this point of the year.

You can also spot treat for weeds now, because weed killing products are more likely to reach the roots of the plant.

If you plant new shrubs in the fall, Sullivan recommends providing plenty of water and treating them just before winter to help them through the winter.