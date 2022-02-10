Pat Sullivan: Fall house painting

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden helped you "brush up" on techniques to get the most from your fall painting project on 13Sunrise.

INDIANAPOLIS — October in Indiana is probably the best month of the year to paint your house because the cooler weather and lower humidity make for ideal conditions to apply paint to exterior surfaces.

Picking the paint and color scheme is probably the hardest step, because it involves a number of variables. Paint companies offer samplers of curated siding and trim colors that coordinate with each other, and Sullivan suggested that's a good place to start.

If you buy quart samples to test different colors on your house, "paint on the back side" so neighbors don't see what colors you're testing.

Select the right finish for your job. Flat colors show fewer imperfections compared to eggshell or semi-gloss finishes.

Prepare before you paint

Prep work is critical, including scraping off old and chipping paint, sanding and priming those weathered areas, as well as caulking around cracks in doors and windows. Proper prep will help your paint adhere better and last longer.

"You have to remember," Sullivan explained, "as the sun goes down, you don't want to paint too late into the day." He recommends stopping by the middle of the afternoon when there's still plenty of light to see what you're doing so you don't miss any spots.

Sullivan also recommended picking a different color than your walls or trim for your front door, and using a glossy finish there.