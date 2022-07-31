Pat Sullivan deals with fruit flies and drain flies

Bringing fresh fruits and vegetables from gardens or farmers markets into your home, if left too long on the counter, will attract fruit flies.

INDIANAPOLIS — Now is prime time for many peoole in Indiana to bring fresh fruits and vegetables from their gardens or farmers markets into their homes.

But those items, if left too long on the counter, will attract pesky fruit flies.

Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden said on 13Sunrise that "anytime over-ripened fruit or veggies are sitting around, they can actually lay their eggs right there, and they lay a ton of eggs."

Drain flies are a different breed, but just as annoying. The common attraction to both is organic matter.

So Sullivan recommends storing fresh food in the refrigerator away from flies.

But the organic matter that builds up in drains offers an unseen harbor for flies to lay eggs.

Sullivan said fruit fly killer containing citronella can be poured down a drain to help kill the flies. The liquid is thick and should coat the sides of a drain pipe or disposal. "You do this at night," Sullivan said.

Drano and other brands can also be used to treat the drains and reduce the buildup if used regularly.

Active fruit flies can be attracted and killed by leaving a container with vinegar on your counter, as well.