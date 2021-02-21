Ice that forms in your gutters can lead to damage to your roof and inside walls.

INDIANAPOLIS — All that snow is starting to melt off your house. And those icicles hanging off your gutters may look pretty, but they are a sign of potential damage from ice damming.

When ice forms in and around your gutters, it can not only damage your gutters, it can create water seepage under your roof shingles and even back into your house.

Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden appeared on 13Sunrise Sunday and discussed the cause and effects of ice damming, and what a homeowner can do to reduce damage when happens and to prevent it in the first place.