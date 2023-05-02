Pat Sullivan: Cleaning water filters in your kitchen

By clearing the filters in your water-handling appliances, you keep them running more efficiently.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rinse or don't rinse?

The argument is the subject of domestic "debates" when it comes time to load the dishwasher.

Manufacturers sometimes recommend you leave some debris on your dishes to help the dishwasher operate as it was designed.

But debris in the dishwasher's filter is not good, and Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden showed how to keep those filters clean.

Food particles and hard water deposits can clog filters and rotating arms that spray water on your dishes.

Once or twice a year, Sullivan recommends taking a brush to the filter and a fine wire or straw brush to the holes in the water arm.

Specific products like Affresh are designed to cut down deposits in your dishwasher. Some people recommend running a cycle with a glass of white vinegar on the top rack.

PRO TIP from Pat: Always run hot water from your faucet before you start your dishwasher.

Garbage disposals and sink drains also need occasional maintenance with products that cut grease deposits.