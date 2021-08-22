Pat Sullivan: Applying spray coatings

Spray paints and coatings can offer protection and upgrade the look of household items.

INDIANAPOLIS — A quick way to upgrade the finish of an older item that is showing some weather damage or signs of wear is to give it a coat of spray paint.

But applying a spray coat is an art. And many people try to apply a full coat in one sweep, and wind up with an uneven finish or drips.

Sunday on 13Sunrise, Pat from Sullivan Hardware and Garden showed how to spray paint to avoid drips and get a solid coat.

He also showed how a spray coating of fabric protector can ward off water on outdoor furniture cushions.