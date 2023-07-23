x
Home & Garden with Pat Sullivan

Exterior painting with Pat Sullivan

The fall painting season is right around the corner. Be prepared with tips from Pat Sullivan.

INDIANAPOLIS — Does the exterior of your house need a paint touch-up? It's important to properly plan ahead before beginning the do-it-yourself process. 

On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan of Sullivan Hardware and Garden provided tips on how you can make the right color selections and properly prep your house for painting to avoid future issues. 

  • Read up on color combinations that work together. That way, it's easier to pick colors that you can be confident will look appealing.
  • Apply sample colors to confirm the color looks good when applied to the exterior of the house. 
  • Prioritize preparation and primer before beginning to paint.

Watch Sullivan's full 13Sunrise segment:

