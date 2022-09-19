People will get to tour high-end, custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood for the third and final time.

People will get to tour high-end, custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends.

“We have an impressive list of builders this year and a strong partnership with the City of Westfield to boost the community, and are excited to incorporate new events, like Ladies Night, to further enhance the attendee experience,” said Steve Lains, CEO of BAGI.

This year’s featured builders are AR Homes, BBG Construction, Carrington Homes, Scott Campbell Custom Homes, Sigma Builders and Wedgewood Building Company.

The event begins this weekend and will take place Thursdays through Sundays from Sept. 22 through Oct. 9, with hours from 12-8 p.m. For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual experience will also be offered.

For ticket information, click here.