Grand Park hosts Home & Outdoor Living Show

The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show is running through the weekend in Westfield.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — While the first day of spring is a little more than a month away, you can get an early taste of with two separate shows this weekend in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Home & Garden Show is happening at the Convention Center through Sunday.

The Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show is also going on in Westfield. The annual show features more than 200 small, local business owners from around central Indiana - all in one place.

"That's why I'm here," said Donell Heberer Walton, Owner of Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Show. "My goal is to help other small businesses grow. So, people come here so they can meet the people who live in their neighborhood, and they can grow their business by coming to the show, talking to those neighbors and getting business from them and hopefully, like me, their busiiness will keep growing every year."

Brownsburg owners of Uptown Common make leather, plant hangers and now offer a Plant Market. "Doing markets like this is how we sell our stuff. So, we've done almost 150 markets since 2019 here and all around the Midwest," said Jennifer Anderson.