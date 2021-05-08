Going Green: Environmentally friendly cleaning products

While you start spring cleaning, consider changing out harsh cleaning agents for environmentally friendly and effective options.

INDIANAPOLIS — With warmer weather finally returning, you may have spring cleaning on your mind. There are some great ways to clean your home with non-toxic, and eco-friendly products. And the best part is, it can be super cheap and much better for the environment!

White vinegar is the ultimate cleaning solution. It's an all-purpose grease cutter and it's great for general cleaning in kitchens and bathrooms. The use of vinegar can replace harsh drain cleaners and bleach.

You can create an all-purpose cleaner for your sink and countertops by mixing one part vinegar and one part water, for easy use.

Vinegar is also great for descaling your coffee maker. I do this on the first of every month.

Another awesome cleaner, that is eco-friendly and cheap is baking soda. It can replace bleach, air fresheners and fabric deodorizers. Baking soda is great for refreshing fabrics and rugs, brightening up stainless steel and removing the baked-in food in a slow cooker. If your front load washer has a gross smell, then pour a half cup of baking soda in the detergent slot and run the washer using hot water.

Salt is also an excellent way to clean! By mixing salt with some water, the paste created makes it an efficient scrubbing tool.

Try rubbing it on cast iron pots or cleaning your clothing iron. Another cool hack is to use salt to get out wine stains. First, blot up the spilled wine and cover it with a layer of salt. Let it sit for 30 minutes and then throw in the wash.

Another cheap cleanser is lemon juice. Plus, it smells great. Lemon juice can replace window cleaner, ammonia and furniture polish. It's great for cleaning the floors, furniture, wood products and windows.