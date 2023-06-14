Whitestown announces Independence Day celebration for July 3

The city will be hosting multiple different festivities ahead of the Fourth of July.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — The town of Whitestown announced its plans Wednesday for its Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on Monday, July 3 at Eagle Church, located at 5801 S. Main St.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., followed by the Toy Factory who will perform live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The fireworks show will begin at approximately 10 p.m. when it gets dark outside.

Food vendors will be serving during the celebration, which include Ben's Soft Pretzels, Chick-fil-A, Fundae's Ice Cream and Sweets, Grilliant Foods, Kona Ice and SW Concessions.

There will also be inflatables set up during the celebration for kids. Tickets will need to be purchased at the event.

Parking on site will be limited, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.

Personal fireworks, pop-up tents, canopies and alcohol are prohibited from the celebration.