Ways you can give beyond Giving Tuesday

You don't have to spend a fortune or a penny to give back to your community. Here are some fun ideas for the whole family.

TAMPA, Fla. — Today is Giving Tuesday. You've probably gotten emails all day long asking for money, too. But you might be sitting there saying, I want to help, but things are tight for me right now.

It's been a tough year for so many people. You don't have to spend a fortune or even a penny to give back.

In fact, on its website it says Giving Tuesday is about showing kindness and generosity by giving voices, time, money, goods and more to support communities and causes.

Here are some easy things you can do, and it doesn't just have to be today.

Reach out to the elderly: Do you have talent? Schedule a virtual performance. Contact a local nursing home and see what they need. Or write someone a letter.

Offer to help your neighbors: Help with yard work or other chores and share your contact info in case they need to reach out or just want to chat.

You can volunteer virtually: You can do this right from your couch! Some ways are advocating for causes, transcribing or translating materials, helping organize campaigns and more.

Post a message of hope: This can be fun with the kiddos, too. This can be as simple as making a sign with an encouraging message and putting it in your window.

As we said, you are encouraged to do this all month. Giving Tuesday has made it easy. It has a calendar with an idea every day!

There are ideas like leaving a nice note for your delivery person or spending a day volunteering at a local nonprofit. There are some fun ideas you can do with the whole family.

What other people are reading right now: