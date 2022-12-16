Veterinarian warns of holiday pet dangers

Clinics deal with more emergency calls from pets eating something they shouldn't around the holidays.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas countdown is on! However, that holiday excitement can also mean more emergency calls into the veterinarian.

During the holidays, Pet Wellness Clinics receive calls every day about pets eating something they shouldn't.

Chocolate, especially baking and dark chocolate, is very harmful to your dog, along with grapes, raisins, onions, salt and many decorations.

Dr. Rachael Campbell said it's important to know your pet.

"When you bring things into your home, watch to see what your pets do because it's so funny because you may be like, 'this isn't a big deal. These are just things,'" Campbell said. "But if you notice your cats or dogs are interested in them, they're going to be interested in them also when you leave," Campbell said.

If you're a cat owner, try to keep them away from live plants. Holly, when swallowed, can give pets nausea, cause them to vomit and give them diarrhea. Mistletoe can also cause gastrointestinal upset as well as cardiovascular problems. Many varieties of lilies can cause kidney failure in cats. The poinsettia's milky white sap tends to cause diarrhea, excessive drooling and vomiting.

If your animal does eat something harmful, their size and how much they ate will factor into their symptoms.

"I look at the whole picture," Campbell said. "Energy level, appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, any other symptom, that's going to be way more concerning as a whole picture than 'he ate it, but he's acting completely normal.'"

If possible, set up your Christmas tree in a room that can be closed off when you're not home. Additives to the tree water may contain fertilizers that can cause stomach upset. Stagnant water is a breeding ground for bacterial growth. Block access to the tree stand by thoroughly covering it with aluminum foil and a well-wrapped tree skirt.

Pet Wellness Clinics offer medications to help keep pets calm during the stressful times of the holidays.