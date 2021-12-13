Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for USPS

INDIANAPOLIS — People sending a card or package through the United States Postal Service are running out of time if they want to get it to its destination by Christmas.
Here are the deadlines as listed by the USPS:
- Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when last-minute shopping starts. This week, Dec. 13-18, is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.
USPS has installed 112 processing machines and hired thousands of employees nationwide to process and deliver the more than 12 billion pieces of mail and packages expected this holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
The following offices are open extended hours for holiday shipping this Saturday, December 18, 2021:
Indianapolis USPS branches
- Eastgate Station
740 N, Shortridge Rd.
Indianapolis 46219
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Castleton branch
8710 Bash St.
Indianapolis 46256
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Eagle Creek branch
6401 Gateway Dr.
Indianapolis 46254
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- New Augusta branch
8401 Moller Rd.
Indianapolis 46268
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Nora branch
1300 E. 86th St.
Indianapolis 46240
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Southport branch
1701 E. Edgewood Ave.
Indianapolis 46227
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Across Indiana
- Attica Post Office
107 E. Main St.
Attica 47918
8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Crawfordsville Post Office
300 E. Main St.
Crawfordsville 47933
8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Goshen Post Office
415 W. Pike St.
Goshen 46526
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Lafayette main office
3450 South St.
Lafayette 47905
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Merrillville Post Office
303 W. 80th Pl.
Merrillville 46410
7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Monticello
125 W. Broadway St.
Monticello 47960
9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Shipshewana
355 Main St.
Shipshewana 46565
8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- South Bend main office
424 S. Michigan St.
South Bend 46601
7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Warsaw Post Office
365 W. Market St.
Warsaw 46580
9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- West Lafayette Post Office
610 W. Navajo St.
West Lafayette 47906
8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.