Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for USPS

INDIANAPOLIS — People sending a card or package through the United States Postal Service are running out of time if they want to get it to its destination by Christmas.

Here are the deadlines as listed by the USPS:

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when last-minute shopping starts. This week, Dec. 13-18, is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

USPS has installed 112 processing machines and hired thousands of employees nationwide to process and deliver the more than 12 billion pieces of mail and packages expected this holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The following offices are open extended hours for holiday shipping this Saturday, December 18, 2021:

Indianapolis USPS branches

Eastgate Station

740 N, Shortridge Rd.

Indianapolis 46219

740 N, Shortridge Rd. Indianapolis 46219 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Castleton branch

8710 Bash St.

Indianapolis 46256

8710 Bash St. Indianapolis 46256 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eagle Creek branch

6401 Gateway Dr.

Indianapolis 46254

6401 Gateway Dr. Indianapolis 46254 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. New Augusta branch

8401 Moller Rd.

Indianapolis 46268

8401 Moller Rd. Indianapolis 46268 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nora branch

1300 E. 86th St.

Indianapolis 46240

1300 E. 86th St. Indianapolis 46240 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Southport branch

1701 E. Edgewood Ave.

Indianapolis 46227

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Across Indiana