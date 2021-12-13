x
Holidays

Christmas mailing and shipping deadlines for USPS

This week, Dec. 13-18, is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — People sending a card or package through the United States Postal Service are running out of time if they want to get it to its destination by Christmas.

Here are the deadlines as listed by the USPS:

  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when last-minute shopping starts. This week, Dec. 13-18, is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping, and delivery week.

USPS has installed 112 processing machines and hired thousands of employees nationwide to process and deliver the more than 12 billion pieces of mail and packages expected this holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

The following offices are open extended hours for holiday shipping this Saturday, December 18, 2021:

Indianapolis USPS branches

  • Eastgate Station
    740 N, Shortridge Rd.
    Indianapolis 46219
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Castleton branch
    8710 Bash St.
    Indianapolis 46256
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Eagle Creek branch
    6401 Gateway Dr.
    Indianapolis 46254
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • New Augusta branch
    8401 Moller Rd.
    Indianapolis 46268
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Nora branch
    1300 E. 86th St.
    Indianapolis 46240
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Southport branch
    1701 E. Edgewood Ave.
    Indianapolis 46227
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Across Indiana

  • Attica Post Office
    107 E. Main St.
    Attica 47918
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Crawfordsville Post Office
    300 E. Main St.
    Crawfordsville 47933
    8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Goshen Post Office
    415 W. Pike St.
    Goshen 46526
    8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Lafayette main office
    3450 South St.
    Lafayette 47905
    8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Merrillville Post Office
    303 W. 80th Pl.
    Merrillville 46410
    7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Monticello
    125 W. Broadway St.
    Monticello 47960
    9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

  • Shipshewana
    355 Main St.
    Shipshewana 46565
    8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

  • South Bend main office
    424 S. Michigan St.
    South Bend 46601
    7:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Warsaw Post Office
    365 W. Market St.
    Warsaw 46580
    9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • West Lafayette Post Office
    610 W. Navajo St.
    West Lafayette 47906
    8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

