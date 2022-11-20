Toy Insider releases top 10 toys of holiday season

Toy Insider pulled together the top toys this year for all budgets.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to the holidays is on, and The Toy Insider recently released its hottest toys of the season. Senior Editor for The Toy Insider Jackie Cucco joined 13Sunrise to break down the top ten toys.

1. Peppa Pig Toniebox Starter Set (Tonies)

The Toniebox is an imagination-building, screen-free, educational, digital listening experience speaker that plays stories and songs. It comes to life when paired with the Peppa Pig collection of Tonies, hand-painted characters.

This is for kids ages 3+.

It's available at Target for $99.99.

2. Cry Babies Magic Tears Icy World Dinos (IMC Toys)

Children can feed their babies and use their tears to pen the egg and reveal a matching dino pet. Children can collect eight new dolls, plus a rare doll.

This is for ages 4+.

It's available at Target, Walmart and Amazon for $14.99.

3. Addison Rae Deluxe Music Fashion Doll (Bonkers Toys)

Addison Rae is one of the most influential celebrities with more than 135 million followers on social media. Fans can now bring home dolls inspired by her iconic looks. Accessories include play versions of a ring light, a camera and a smartphone.

Designed for children 6+.

The doll is available at Walmart and Amazon for $19.99

4. Pokemon Trading Card Game: Pokemon Go Elite Trainer Box (Pokemon)

With this collaboration, inspired by the Pokemon GO app, fans will be able to play with cards featuring photorealistic artwork and unique gameplay scenarios inspired by the beloved mobile title.

Designed for 6+.

Available at major retailers for $49.99.

5. Wilder Games Clueless Party Game - Spinner Party Game (Nickelodeon)

Take a spin down memory lane, answer personal questions and relive your favorite Clueless moments with this game.

Ages 17+.

Available at Target, Walgreens and Macy's for $14.99.

6. STICK-O Baby Shark Family Set (Magformers)

The Stick-O Baby Shark Family set features all-new Stick-O pieces, from large magnetic balls imprinted with shark faces to magnetic fins and tails in the Baby Shark yellow, blue and pink colors.

Available on Nordstrom.com, QVC, HSN and Magformers.com for $29.99.

7. Disney Junior Alice's Wonderland Bakery Alice & Magical Oven Set (Just Play)

Disney Junior's Alice's Wonderland Bakery shares the adventures of Alice and her friends, most of whom are descendants of beloved characters from Disney's 1951 animated classic, "Alice in Wonderland." Kids can press the Wonder Whirl button to watch the cakes magically spin, hear sound effects and Alice's phrases and sing along.

Designed for ages 3+.

Available at Target, Walmart and Amazon for $39.99.

8. Pinxies Butterfly Hot Air Balloon (Luki Lab)

Designed to inspire storytelling and imaginative exploration, kids can join explorer and expert builder Koral on an all-new journey in her butterfly hot air balloon.

Ages 6+.

Available on Amazon for $29.99.

9. Toy Story Tamagotchi (Bandai America)

Kids can play with and care for their favorite toys from the palm of their hands. There are 17 characters to play with. Kids have to make sure to keep their toys happy because if they neglect to do so, the toys might end up getting sold at a yard sale.

Ages 8+.

Available on Amazon and at Walmart for $19.99.

10. PiKA3D Super (SCRIB3D)

PiKA3D presents a fun, easy and accessible 3D drawing experience as kids build their own PiKA character.

Ages 14+.