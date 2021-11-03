Starbucks' 2021 holiday cups, menu arrive this week

Starbucks will debut its first-ever non-dairy holiday coffee drink, and the Peppermint Mocha is back for a 19th year.

SEATTLE — It's the most wonderful time of year for Starbucks fans.

The coffee giant announced its iconic holiday cups and menu items will return to stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Returning menu favorites include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Sugar Plum Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie.

Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha is making its 19th appearance on the menu.

This year's new holiday items include the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Reindeer Cake Pop.

The Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Starbucks' first-ever non-dairy holiday drink features Sugar Cookie flavored syrup, combined with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and creamy almondmilk, and topped with festive red and green cookie sprinkles for a modern twist on a holiday classic. The new drink is also available hot.

Four new cup designs be available in Starbucks stores this winter including Wrapping Paper, Ribbon, Holiday Lights and Candy Cane designs. Starbucks said its gift-inspired holiday cup designs "are making spirits bright this season."

Starbucks said its Christmas Blend and seasonal coffee flavors in Roast & Ground, K-Cup pods and ready-to-drink formats will again be available in grocery stores.

