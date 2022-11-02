Starbucks begins selling holiday drinks, food on Nov. 3

OHIO, USA — Move over, pumpkin spice lattes! Starbucks is getting ready for the holiday season this week.
Starting Nov. 3, customers can begin ordering the holiday beverages and food off the menu.
Starbucks is bringing back the staple holiday drinks, including:
- Peppermint Mocha
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Chestnut Praline Latte
- Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
- Irish Cream Cold Brew
- Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
The drinks wouldn’t be complete without the holiday cups. This year, the stores will carry new cups with a gift-inspired design. The company did not say when the new cups will be available for purchase.
Additionally, Starbucks is celebrating 25 years of having holiday cups since when it first debuted in 1997. You can view the past cup designs here.
Customers can order a new pastry off the menu: the Chocolate Pistachio Swirl. The Reindeer Cake Pops, Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes, Cranberry Bliss Bars and Snowman Cookies will also return this year.