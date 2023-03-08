Athletic Club Foundation hosting 4 St. Patrick's Day events in downtown Indianapolis

The Irish-themed holiday falls on a Friday this year, but the Athletic Club Foundation is hosting events across multiple days.

INDIANAPOLIS — The luck of the Irish is coming to downtown Indianapolis with plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Proceeds from the events will directly support the Athletic Club Foundation's efforts to help local youth by investing in amateur athletic programs in Indiana.

26th Annual Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal

It all begins with the Hoosier Lottery Greening of the Canal on Thursday, March 16. The event, which is free and open to the public, starts at 5 p.m. and will feature live entertainment and food trucks.

The Indianapolis 500 Gordon Pipers and local band Laughing Jack will perform.

The event will happen at Ohio and West streets, just east of Fire Station 13 and across the street from the Indiana Historical Society.

41st Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Tent Party, presented by the Hoosier Lottery

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 17 with the Indianapolis Public Safety Foundation Parade Tent and Block Party, presented by the Hoosier Lottery.

The event takes place on North Street, between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets, with the area blocked off to vehicle traffic.

There will be food trucks and a large, heated tent with a beer garden and live entertainment from Highland Reign and U2 cover band A Beautiful Day.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade, presented by the Hoosier Lottery, begins Friday at 11:30 a.m. with Irish-themed floats, local marching bands, pipe and drum bands, Irish dancers, Catholic schools and other local organizations.

Both events are free and open to the public.

Wee Irish Mile

New this year, the Athletic Club Foundation is hosting the Wee Irish Mile prior to the start of the parade Friday.

The mile-long run and walk will take place along the parade route at 11:15 a.m., starting at the intersection of North and Pennsylvania streets and ending just past North and Meridian streets.

Participants are asked to wear their best Irish clothing, including kilts and leprechaun outfits.

30th Annual 5K Shamrock Run and Walk

The Athletic Club Foundation and the Indianapolis Firefighters Emerald Society are hosting the 2023 Shamrock Run and Parade Walk on Saturday, March 18 at 11 a.m.

The run and walk will begin at IFD Union Hall Local 416, located at 748 Massachusetts Ave.