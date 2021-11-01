Nearly 70 businesses to participate in Shop Fishers: Holiday Series

Participating businesses include Agave Bar and Grill, BluePeppermint, State of Grace Boutique, Suite Escape Beauty Retreat and Adrenaline Family Adventure Park.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is bringing back its annual small business celebration, and this year's event features nearly 70 participating local boutiques, restaurants, breweries and other businesses.

The Shop Fishers: Holiday Series kicks off on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, and runs through Dec. 31.

There will be special deals and promotions at nearly 70 participating businesses. Deals range from 20% off your purchase, to buy one get one free and discounted gift cards.

Select Shop Fishers businesses will also offer Giving Tuesday specials that support local nonprofits.

Some of the participating businesses include Sun King Brewing, Gratitude Boutique, Be Brave Photography, Honor Yoga Fishers, Fishers Flower Farm, Unplug Soy Candles, and Play It Again Sports, just to name a few.