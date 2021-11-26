Salvation Army doubling red kettle donations through Dec. 2

The Salvation Army says its goal is to raise $3.3 million through its Christmas fundraiser.

INDIANAPOLIS — Any donations made to a Salvation Army red kettle from Black Friday through Dec. 2 will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000, thanks to an anonymous donor.

This is the second straight year an anonymous donor has offered a matching gift.

Bell ringers were also out in full force Friday for the first time this holiday season. The Salvation Army says red kettles are at 150 locations around central Indiana.

One volunteer, Julie Robinson-Brown, who was outside Walmart in Carmel Friday, is serving for the 24th year.

“There are so many people who are just out to give, whether it’s through the kettle or I see the bins for Toys for Tots and our Angel Trees, and the tags are empty because people adopt them," said Robinson-Brown. "Central Indiana, Hoosiers, have a really big heart.”

She sees firsthand the generosity around her.