Ronald McDonald House's Deck the Halls tree decorating contest virtual for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — The Ronald McDonald House's annual Christmas tree decorating contest is going virtual in 2021. The organization provides support and resources for families with critically ill or injured children.

The organization has chosen corporate and community partners throughout greater Indianapolis to decorate trees in their own spaces. Those organizations are posting photos of their trees online, where the public can vote on their favorite.

Each vote is a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald House, helping families in need. There is no limit to voting.

The grand prize is the Golden House Trophy. Voting is open through Friday, Dec. 17. Click here to vote.

