Rockefeller Center has selected its 2022 Christmas tree

The holiday season will begin with the annual tree lighting on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — She's a beaut, Clark!

Rockefeller Center has selected its new Christmas tree for the 2022 holiday season.

The first look at the tree was unveiled Tuesday.

Hailing from Queensbury, New York, the Norway Spruce tops out at 82 feet tall — three feet taller than in 2021. The gorgeous tree is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons and is likely 85 to 90 years old.

The tree will arrive in New York City on Nov. 12, which will give it enough time for it to be decorated with 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski star.

The spruce will be lit during the 90th Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony. This year's celebration airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 on NBC.

In 2021, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was a 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway spruce from Elkton, Maryland.

In 2020, the Center's tree received worldwide attention after a worker setting up the tree discovered a northern saw-whet owl inside. The owl, dubbed Rockefeller, made the 170-mil e journey from upstate New York to the Big Apple in the tree.

The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where she dined on mice before returning to the wild. The center said the northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest in the northeast.

The owl was honored with her own Frontier Airlines' plane tail as well as a children's book.

