Queen of Free's money-saving Thanksgiving strategies

INDIANAPOLIS — No matter how big or how small your Thanksgiving gathering happens to be this year, the cost of the holiday feast adds up fast.

So Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her advice on 13Sunrise about pressing the pause button before you go shopping and consider some money-saving Thanksgiving strategies.

Plan the meal

Aside from burning your turkey, one of the worst things you can do at Thanksgiving is to shop without a plan. That means starting now. Buy the shelf-stable and frozen goods you will need to make sure they are on hand. Fresh veggies and fruits will likely need to be purchased a few days before Thanksgiving, but canned goods, boxed mixes, noodles, frozen items, and even root vegetables like potatoes and sweet potatoes can be bought in advance. If you are planning a family pitch-in, consider sharing a Google document with everyone to help coordinate what everybody is bringing.

Side dish trap

Every meal should have a main dish and two sides - usually a vegetable and a fruit or grain - and a bread. But Thanksgiving is well known for its side dishes. While it’s fine to flex up and add a few more of everyone’s favorites, you still have to have to set limits on what your tables and stomachs will hold. Leftovers are wonderful, but you can end up wasting a lot of food and money if you’re not careful.

One stop shop

Cherie normally shops with the philosophy of shopping for the best deals and lowest prices. But, if you can, try to stick to only one store when shopping this year. "Yes, certain items may be a bit cheaper at another store," says Cherie in her weekly blog, "but running around in circles costs money, too. Gas is expensive and your time is valuable." Checking store ads before you hit the road will help you choose the best store to supply your menu.

Consider carrying out

You’re always going to save more money by cooking at home over dining out. But holiday meals can come in at a competitive price. And family meal carryout deals still abound thanks to COVID-19. Traditional turkey meals are available from both restaurants and grocery stores. Cherie's pro tip is to avoid ordering pizza on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving. It’s the busiest night of the year for pizza. Get a store-bought or deli pizza instead.