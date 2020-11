Families may find holiday gathering more difficult this year, but Cherie Lowe has ideas on how they can still share their celebrations.

INDIANAPOLIS — If geography or budgets are challenging your holiday plans this year, it doesn't mean you can't make memories together.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, writes in her blog about using puzzles, sharing recipes and crafts, and staging a family holiday movie marathon as ways families can connect at a distance this year.