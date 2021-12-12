Queen of Free: Enjoy Christmas break without breaking the bank

You don't have to spend a ton of cash to create a Christmas to remember

INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break days can seem long and boring for kids whose parents can't afford big ticket entertainment that comes along during the festive season.

But Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, offered some free and affordable ideas for family fun this Christmas on 13Sunrise and in her blog that will keep kids occupied and make memories without breaking the bank.

Christmas light tour

You can pay to see a beautiful holiday light display. Or, your neighbors may have just as marvelous of an experience for absolutely free. Ask your social media network where they go to see their favorite houses or displays. Or check out Indy with Kids for their round up of where you can see great lights. Fix some hot cocoa in travel cups and some snacks to take with you. And play holiday music on the radio.

Cookie baking session

Get out flour, sugar, butter, and eggs and have a blast together. Again, turn on holiday music. And focus on time together instead of perfect-looking cookies. Keep it simple. And have a plan for giving away some of those Christmas treats to the special people in your life.

Outdoor fun

Winter weather can be tricky, but playing outside never goes out of style. Hit your favorite playground, go sledding, take a winter hike, or conduct science experiments like freezing water in a balloon overnight.

Write a letter

Put together a care package with items you already have in your cabinets and include a letter from each member of your family, then send it to a friend or relative who can't visit this year.

Make paper snowflakes

It only takes some paper and a pair of scissors to make your home a winter wonderland, no matter what the weather looks like outside. She Cherie's blog for templates.

Serve together

Head for the food pantry, babysit for a neighbor couple so they can go on a date, or make a meal for a family in need. Serving together will draw you closer to one another and make someone else's day awesome.

For more ideas, watch Cherie's Sunrise segment in the video player.