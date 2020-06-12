Queen of Free: Contactless holiday gift ideas

Sending experience gifts allows for celebration all year long and you can deliver them digitally.

INDIANAPOLIS — You have adjusted to the pandemic for most of the year. Now, the holidays are fast approaching and holiday gifts are presenting a challenge.

Supplies are short and shippers are inundated with packages.

That's why Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, recommends sending experience gifts because it allows for celebration all year long and you can deliver them digitally.

Think about giving digital subscriptions of music or audio books.

A weekly or monthly meal service will be appreciated throughout 2021. GrubHub, DoorDash and others will deliver food right to the door.

Subscription boxes have expended from coffee-of-the-month to clothes, pets and cosmetics.

Music or dance lessons can still happen virtually through the pandemic.

A college fund contribution is a great gift for the niece, nephew or grandchild.