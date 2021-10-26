New report reveals each state's most-searched phobia

YourLocalSecurity.com plugged data from its 2020 report into Google Trends and reviewed the search volume over the past year to determine the list.

INDIANAPOLIS — What are Hoosiers most afraid of?

YourLocalSecurity.com plugged data from its 2020 report into Google Trends and reviewed the search volume over the past year to determine the most searched phobia in each state.

According to the home security website, Hoosiers are most afraid of water, which was also the most searched phobia in Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

You might be surprised to know that neither heights, spiders or public speaking rank as the top fear nationwide: "Fear of failure" was the top search in 10 states.

