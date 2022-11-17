Holiday-themed scares coming to south Indianapolis haunted house

The full-contact haunted attractions will undergo seasonal updates, including falling snow, over 10,000 light bulbs and more than 10 Christmas trees.

INDIANAPOLIS — Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers are celebrating the holiday season on the south side of Indianapolis.

Nightmare on Edgewood, located at 1959 S. Meridian St., near West Raymond Street, is reopening Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for all three attractions and can be purchased at this link. Fast Pass tickets are available for $45, which guarantees half the wait of the main line. Tickets are $5 more expensive when purchased onsite.

All attractions are indoors and covered.