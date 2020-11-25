Newport Aquarium wins with its socially distanced scuba Santa

The aquarium will also have festive lights and holiday music throughout the exhibits leading up to Christmas.

NEWPORT, Ky. — Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium on Friday, Nov. 27. This will be the 18th year for Santa scuba diving with a tank full of sharks and other sea life.

Guests can even talk to the jolly man underwater and tell him what they want for Christmas.

The aquarium will also have festive lights and holiday music throughout the exhibits leading up to Christmas.

“Meeting Scuba Santa is magic,” said Eric Rose, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “There’s no other way to describe it when you see him in his aquatic world surrounded by fish and having a moment with a child they will never forget. It’s so special.”

COVID precautions will be in place to make sure the aquarium is a safe place for families to play. That includes limiting capacity to allow for social distancing so advance ticket or Annual Pass purchase is required. For a limited time, guests get two extra months free when they purchase or renew their Annual Pass.