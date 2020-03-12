Holiday spirit alive at "pay what you can" Christmas tree farm

A New Mexico family set aside more than 40 trees to sell for donations of any amount, which will be given to small businesses in the area.

CORRALES, N.M. — Buying a Christmas tree can be a stretch for families struggling in the tough economic times many people are facing.

But a New Mexico tree farm is trying to spread holiday cheer using the "pay what you can" approach.

Chad Akenhead and his family are selling over 40 Christmas trees on a donation basis.

"Money is cool, but to make people happy, and families, and businesses and livelihoods continue to go on through these crazy times, no amount can beat that," Akenhead said.

The trees are available for whatever families can afford to pay, even if it's nothing.

"Basically whatever you feel the tree is worth and you want to donate is totally fine. Or if you don't have any money at all, and your family needs a tree, come on down and you're more than welcome to take one," Akenhead said.

All of the money they raise will go to small businesses in their community that are struggling through the pandemic.

"Just seeing people affected by it, family members who've lot their jobs, gone on unemployment. What a better time to help people that have been affected by all this stuff," Akenhead said.

For the Akenhead family, it is a little pick-me-up to help New Mexico families and businesses get through the trying times.