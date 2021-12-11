Netflix is 'Here for the Holidays' with brand new Christmas releases for 2021

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Netflix is getting into the Christmas spirit with its "Here for the Holidays" 2021 Christmas schedule, featuring 12 new films, six new series, and five family-friendly releases.
This holiday season, Netflix has a little something for everyone with brand new Christmas content for the kiddos, original rom-coms, comedies, bake-offs, musicals, and even horror.
Check out the schedule running through December to decide what Netflix Christmas originals make your "must see" holiday binge list this year.
The Claus Family, Love Hard, and Father Christmas is Back are all currently out and available to stream today.
Christmas films:
Nov. 18
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dec. 2
Single All the Way
Dec. 6
David and the Elves
Dec. 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
Dec. 22
Grumpy Christmas
Dec. 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Coming sometime in December:
A Naija Christmas
Christmas Series:
Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Nov. 26
School of Chocolate
Nov. 28
Elves
Dec. 3
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Dec. 10
How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2
Kids and Family Series/Specials:
Nov. 23
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
Nov. 24
Robin Robin
Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Dec. 14
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year