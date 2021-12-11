Netflix is 'Here for the Holidays' with brand new Christmas releases for 2021

Looking to get into the holiday spirit? Netflix has you covered, including new holiday rom-coms featuring Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens and plenty more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Netflix is getting into the Christmas spirit with its "Here for the Holidays" 2021 Christmas schedule, featuring 12 new films, six new series, and five family-friendly releases.

This holiday season, Netflix has a little something for everyone with brand new Christmas content for the kiddos, original rom-coms, comedies, bake-offs, musicals, and even horror.

Check out the schedule running through December to decide what Netflix Christmas originals make your "must see" holiday binge list this year.

The Claus Family, Love Hard, and Father Christmas is Back are all currently out and available to stream today.

Christmas films:

Nov. 18

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dec. 2

Single All the Way

Dec. 6

David and the Elves

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights

Dec. 22

Grumpy Christmas

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas

Coming sometime in December:

A Naija Christmas

Christmas Series:

Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Nov. 26

School of Chocolate

Nov. 28

Elves

Dec. 3

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4

Dec. 10

How To Ruin Christmas: Season 2

Kids and Family Series/Specials:

Nov. 23

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Nov. 24

Robin Robin

Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Dec. 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year