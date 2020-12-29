Navy veteran builds grandchildren backyard ice rink

After months of labor and 17,000 gallons of water, a Massachusetts grandfather gave his grandkids a gift even Santa couldn't challenge.

SUDBURY, Mass. — A little boy who loves hockey is finally getting the chance to skate, despite the pandemic.

His grandfather built him an ice rink right in his backyard.

It's not something people expect to see in a quiet neighborhood in Sudbury, Massachusetts.

Seven-year-old Nicolas Bongiorno kept asking, "Papa, can we skate? Papa, can we skate?"

"It was so hard to wait, but it's done now," Nicolas said.

Nicolas now gets to skate his heart out with his younger sister, Amelia. When the rink was finally done, his mom, Rachel, said his eyes were like "huge saucers."

It's all thanks to Nicolas' Papa Tony — a Navy veteran who built the entire rink, and even a scoreboard, with his own two hands.

"I watched him build it," Nicolas said.

"It was more hours than I anticipated putting into it, but a little heavier work than I had thought, but it was a lot of fun," said Tony Costa, Nicolas and Amelia's grandfather.

The project took months and about 17,000 gallons of water to complete.

"He was out here by himself every day just dragging pallets and boards just to see it fall all into place," Rachel said. "It was a feeling I've never had."

It was a labor of love, coming at a time when it's hard to explain to kids what's going on in the world.

"It's sad when we should be teaching them to socialize, we are teaching them to social distance," Costa said.

The project left the kids with smiles and laugh you just can't fake.

"I didn't say thank you. I said a thousand thank yous," Nicolas said.

It was the perfect gift from Papa Tony, who now may be a bit cooler than Santa.