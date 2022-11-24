Mozel Sanders volunteers spend Thanksgiving morning preparing hot meals for neighbors in need

This year marks the 51st year of serving central Indiana families on Thanksgiving Day.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Thanksgiving Day tradition returns to the city on Thursday.

Thanks to the help of hundreds of volunteers, the Mozel Sanders Foundation, Inc. will serve a hot Thanksgiving dinner to thousands of hungry Hoosiers.

This year marks the 51st year of serving central Indiana families, according to organizers.

While the meals will not include turkey this year, each dinner is complete with chicken, dressing, green beans, gravy, dinner rolls and cookies.

2022 Satellite locations

These locations will have meals available on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-ins only on Thanksgiving Day.

Apostolic Church of Beech Grove , 75 10th St.

, 75 10th St. Augusta Christian Church , 3445 W 71st St.

, 3445 W 71st St. Capitol City Church of Christ , 8925 E 42nd St.

, 8925 E 42nd St. Christ Community Church , 2122 N Keystone Ave.

, 2122 N Keystone Ave. Faded Dreams Barber Salon , 2519 E 65th St.

, 2519 E 65th St. First Christian Missionary Baptist Church , 6190 E 38th St.

, 6190 E 38th St. Grace & Mercy Church , 4601 N Emerson Ave.

, 4601 N Emerson Ave. Greater One Way Apostolic Church , 5840 E 16th St.

, 5840 E 16th St. Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church , 3101 E Raymond St.

, 3101 E Raymond St. James & Rosemary Academy , 4352 N Mitthoeffer Rd.

, 4352 N Mitthoeffer Rd. Jesus House 3402 N. Schofield Ave.

3402 N. Schofield Ave. Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church , 1003 W 16th St.

, 1003 W 16th St. Mt. Zion Baptist Church , 3500 Graceland Ave.

, 3500 Graceland Ave. Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church , 709 E Belmont Ave.

, 709 E Belmont Ave. Shephard Community Center , 4107 E Washington St.

, 4107 E Washington St. Dixon Memorial Chapel , 1910 Belleview Pl.

, 1910 Belleview Pl. Resurrection Community Church, 2502 E 38th St.

More than 700 volunteers will work at 20 different satellite locations across the city. Organizers expect to distribute 11,000 meals to neighbors in need on Thanksgiving.