Meijer offering accessible, adaptive Halloween costumes for kids

The costumes include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton and witch.
Credit: Meijer
Meijer is offering more accessible Halloween costumes for children with special needs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Midwestern grocery chain Meijer is expanding its collection of Halloween costumes by adding accessible, adaptive options for children.

The costumes are designed with features like magnets, Velcro and pull tabs instead of zippers and snaps. They also have inner linings, secret pockets and hook-and-loop openings for kids with arm and leg braces.

"We aim for our stores to be a welcoming and supportive environment where every customer sees themselves reflected in our team and their needs are met in our products," said Ryan Yarnell, Seasonal Décor Buyer for Meijer. "So, when our customers explained how the addition of adaptive costumes would help families get more joy out of Halloween, we listened. It was a natural next step for us."

Credit: Meijer
Meijer added a collection of adaptive Halloween costumes for kids so the whole family can comfortably get in the holiday spirit.

The costumes are made of softer fabrics and flat seams, making for a more comfortable wear for kids with tactile sensitivities. Available costumes include an astronaut, mermaid, skeleton and witch.

The adaptive costumes range in price from $14.99 to $44.99.

