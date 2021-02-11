Mariah Carey is ready for Christmas with new song, TV special

All Mariah Carey wants for November is for people to start playing Christmas music.

DENVER — Mariah Carey has declared it Christmas season.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer posted a video at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Nov. 1 to herald the arrival of Christmas music season.

The video shows Carey smashing Halloween pumpkins along with a graphic that read "It's Time" while her iconic holiday smash plays.

Carey similarly rung in the Christmas season last year and in 2019.

Since the song's release in 1994, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million, The Economist estimated in 2017.

Carey announced on Tuesday a new Christmas single, "Fall in Love at Christmas," featuring Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The song will accompany the Apple TV+ holiday special "Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues" which arrives in December.

Mariah Carey isn't the only one already in the holiday spirit.

SiriusXM announced Wednesday its biggest-ever holiday music lineup featuring 19 ad-free channels including two new channels. The festive music channels are available on the SXM App now.

Starbucks also announced Wednesday that its holiday cups and menu items will return to stores nationwide on Thursday, Nov. 4. This year's new holiday items include the Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Reindeer Cake Pop.

"Hallmark Channel" and "Hallmark Movies & Mysteries" have begun a schedule of brand-new Christmas movies this season. Hallmark Channel will debut 16 new "Countdown to Christmas" originals and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 25 new films in their "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

