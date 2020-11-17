Lifetime and Vrbo offering escape into holiday movie house

The house is decked out with all sorts of Christmas cheer including elements from the latest Lifetime holiday movies.

GREENWICH, Conn. — If you're looking for an escape after everything this year, Lifetime and Vrbo.com might have the answer for you.

“It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday House,” a real-life version of the idyllic homes you see in Lifetime holiday movies, is available to rent this season on Vrbo.com.

The requirements for the home were as follows:

The Vrbo vacation home has to resemble a house made of gingerbread and be a small-town escape, preferably within walking distance of a bakery or coffee shop. Snow must appear on command no matter the temperature outside, and there should be mistletoe nearby when flakes start to fall. Every room of the house has to be covered in Santa’s workshop amounts of holiday decorations – no fewer than five Christmas trees, 10 wreaths, and two larger-than-life nutcrackers to stand guard. Twinkle lights. More twinkle lights. And then even more twinkle lights. Other requirements for a perfect Lifetime holiday movie setting include a roaring fireplace to sit by, holiday recipes from Lifetime stars to make for your loved ones, cookie cutters and ingredients for holiday cookies, letters to Santa, Christmas sweaters, childhood sweetheart nearby, jolly white-bearded neighbor, blizzard, and a corporate villain trying to take over the local candy making business...(well, we included as much as we could).

The listing will open for bookings on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. and there are five stays available for a special rate of just $100/night, all rental fees will go to charity.

Lifetime will also gift the first stay to a deserving family as part of its Gift of a Lifetime program – tied to this year’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie slate.

To learn more and book the Vrbo “It’s A Wonderful Lifetime” Holiday House, click here.