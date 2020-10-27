KFC's chicken-scented firelog is back for the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third consecutive year, KFC is giving fans the gift of scent for the holiday season. The restaurant's special 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back.
KFC produces the log in partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally conscious consumer products and recycling company. This year, the fried chicken-scented log is available only at Walmart and on Walmart.com.
"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."
The last two years, the firelog has sold out. It's on shelves now for $15.88.
KFC is also making the firelog available internationally this year. It was be sold in Canada later this fall.