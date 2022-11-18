Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

Indy Parks is giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two parks Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times.

People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.

Watkins Park - 9 a.m.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Details: Free turkey drive-thru event. Traffic and vehicle line up directions will be provided on site. One turkey per vehicle, while supplies last.

Douglass Park - 1 p.m.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 1 p.m.

Where: Frederick Douglass Park, 1616 E. 25th Street