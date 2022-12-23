Here's where to drop off your live Christmas tree after the holidays in Indianapolis

There will be seven drop-off locations around the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — With Christmas right around the corner, that means people will be trying to dispose of live trees soon.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks will once again have the Christmas Tree mulching program. Seven public parks around the city will host drop-off locations from Sunday, Dec. 25 through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Ellenberger Park | 5301 E. St. Clair St. | Northeast corner by the pool

Garfield Park | 2432 Conservatory Drive | in front of the MacAllister Amphitheater

Northwestway Park | 5253 W. 62nd St. | to the left of the entrance

Perry Park | 451 E. Stop 11 Road | to the left of the Stop 11 main entrance

Riverside Park | 2420 East Riverside Drive | by the basketball court

Sahm Park | 6801 E. 91st St. | near the recycling bins

Riverwood Park | 7201 Crittenden Ave.

Trees dropped off at those locations will be mulched into soil blends. Anyone who drops off a tree at locations other than those listed above could receive a fine of up to $3,000 for illegal dumping.

The drop-off sites are for residents in Marion County — not for commercial use. Trees should be dropped off between dawn and dusk.

Nothing should be on the trees when they are dropped off. Tree stands, skirts, ornaments, lights and other décor must be removed before drop-off. Residents looking to get rid of broken lights should properly recycle them at a ToxDrop recycling site or RecycleForce.