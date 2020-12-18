Indianapolis announces Christmas tree recycling dates

The program is only available to people living in Marion County and not for commercial use.

INDIANAPOLIS — We know Christmas is still a week away. But if you want to put that live tree to use after the holiday, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks would like them.

They use the trees to make mulch and soil blends. Last year 7,234 Christmas trees were chipped by park maintenance. The mulch and soil blends are used across Indy Parks in the spring.

You can drop off your tree beginning Dec. 25 - Jan. 31. They'll need to be free of any ornaments, tinsel, tree stands or other decorative materials.

Drop-off locations:

Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)

Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)

Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)

Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)

Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)

Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)

Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)

Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)

Trees should be dropped off only at those designated areas within the parks, and only between dawn and dusk.