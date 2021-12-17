If this is your first weekend of Winter Break, here are some holiday festivities near you

As many schools in our area let out for Winter Break Dec. 20, here's a refresher of some holiday activities you can do!

INDIANAPOLIS — Though the lights may be up and the holiday season in full swing, many students are not out of session quite yet.

A look at central Indiana schools' winter break schedules shows a majority of schools have their first day of Winter Break on December 20.

That leaves just one weekend before December 24 to enjoy holiday activities in our area, without the stress of finals or end of term projects.

If you haven't been able to corral your student out of the study stress for some festive fun yet, here's a guide to what you can do together this last weekend before Christmas!

Festival of Trees

The Indiana Historical Society presents Festival of Trees in addition to their other traditional holiday celebrations.

Visitors can take in the IHS’s holiday-based photos and enjoy family-friendly activities.

There are 75 unique holiday-themed trees, and a 30-foot tree! More information is available here.

Indianapolis Christmas at the Zoo

It's the nation's longest-running holiday zoo lights event.

"We have been growing more and more since then and we feel we do it the very best here," said Carla Knapp with the Indianapolis Zoo.

Lights have been added this year along with opportunities to visit with Santa and his reindeer and check out some of the many wintertime animals this season.

"Christmas at the Zoo" runs through Dec. 30. You can get tickets here.

A Merry Prairie Holiday

'Tis the season for holiday festivals and the folks at Conner Prairie in Fishers are once again inviting Hoosiers to come out and have a Merry Prairie Holiday.

The grounds have been transformed into a magical and historical holiday experience with a huge lights display, several attractions and historic recreations.

Admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. Activities continue for attendees inside the gates until 9:30 p.m.

Check out Merry Prairie Holiday now until Dec. 22. Hours are from 5:30-9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $11 for members and $22 for non-members. Buy tickets online at connerprairie.org.

Carmel Christkindlmarket

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is at Carter Green, between the Palladium concert hall and the Tarkington theater.

The longstanding holiday tradition features more than 50 wooden huts selling wares imported from Germany.

There is also ice skating at the Ice at Carter Green. Skates can be rented on-site or you can bring your own.

The market is open until Dec. 24. The ice rink will be open through Feb. 27, 2022.

Reservations for the ice rink can be made online. Skate sessions last 75 to 90 minutes.

Two Sensory Skate dates are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 from 5–7 p.m.

Children's Museum Jolly Days Winter Wonderland

Children's Museum Jolly Days Winter Wonderland - Nov. 20, 2021–Jan. 2, 2022. Meetings with Santa and more will be held until December 24! Click here to learn more about meeting Santa!

Here's a guide to when you'll have Winter Break compared to other schools.

IPS: December 20 - Dec. 31

Beech Grove: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Avon: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Brownsburg: Dec. 20 - Jan. 3

Carmel Clay Schools: Dec. 20 - Jan. 3

Zionsville Community Schools: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Lebanon Community Schools: Dec. 20 - Jan. 3

Western Boone: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Hamilton Heights: Dec. 20 - Jan. 4

Hamilton Southeastern Schools: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Noblesville Schools: Dec. 22 - Dec. 31

Kokomo - Center Township School Corporation: Dec. 22 - Jan. 4

Lafayette School Corporation: Dec. 22 - Jan. 4

Pike Township: Dec. 20 - Jan. 2

Monroe County Community School Corporation: Dec. 17 - Dec. 31

North Lawrence Community Schools: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Perry Township Schools: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31

Speedway: Dec. 22 - Jan. 3

Tippecanoe School Corporation: Dec. 22 - Dec. 31

Tipton Community School Corporation: Dec. 20 - Dec. 31