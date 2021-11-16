Which side dish are Hoosiers gobbling up most at Thanksgiving dinner?

Is it Thanksgiving or Sidesgiving? You decide.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sidesgiving... I mean Thanksgiving... is almost here! We have a lot to look forward to as one of the tastiest — and most tired — days of the year nears. This includes family time and time spent eating some of our family members' most famous dishes. Mom's mashed potatoes? Yes, please! Grandma's green beans? Say no more.

But which one of these delightful dishes takes the crown for the Hoosier State's favorite Thanksgiving side dish? Zippia, a company that analyzes public data, took a look at Google searches to determine each state's favorite dish.

The company found Indiana's favorite side dish is the ever-delightful green beans.

While it may be hard to convince a Hoosier of a better side dish, the company reported that the most popular side dish overall among Americans was mashed potatoes, which was a favorite for our neighbor to the west, Illinois.

Nine states loved mashed potatoes the most. The second most popular dish was rolls, which four states had as their favorite.

But rolls aside, Turkey Day should probably be called "Potato Day," or at least it seems 16 states would agree with that switch, that's how many states had potatoes — sweet, baked, or mashed — as their favorite side dish.

Just three states chose green beans as the best side of them all: Indiana, Iowa and Ohio.