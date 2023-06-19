400 drones to light up the night sky at Holiday World

The 15-minute show will run nightly from Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, July 30.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A drone and fireworks spectacular is returning to Holiday World.

The Santa Claus, Indiana, theme park's "Holidays in the Sky" will feature 400 drones — a 100-drone increase from the 2022 show.

The 15-minute show, sponsored by German American Bank, will run nightly from Saturday, June 17 through Sunday, July 30.

"It seemed impossible that we could top last year’s show, but our team was up to the challenge," said Lauren Crosby, director of entertainment and fourth-generation owner of Holiday World. "The first night we opened Holidays in the Sky, we knew we had something special."

And just like soft drinks, parking and sunscreen, Holidays in the Sky is free with park admission.

A DJ Dance Party will take place in the German American Bank Party Plaza before the show begins each night.